Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Hazza Al Mansoori, the Emirati astronaut, posted a video on social media, showing the exercises in the virtual reality laboratory at the Johnson Space Center, stressing that virtual reality helps astronauts to train on various and accurate equipment and tasks such as simulating the external maintenance operations of the International Space Station while walking in The space.

The two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Niyadi, continue the advanced training program at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, in which they spent 8 months now, as they have now completed their training in the “Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory”, in preparation for their future missions, and advanced training continues. The center’s future ranges between 18 and 24 months, which qualifies them to become operators of the International Space Station, and to carry out long missions that exceed 6 months.

The advanced and continuous training includes 5 stages that include special training, flying, survivorship, mission training, and curricula, as well as conducting all the missions of professional astronauts, which include maintenance, equipment installation and repair on board the international station, while the training program includes modules and components of the training of NASA astronauts. »Of the space itself, to qualify them to manage various tasks on the International Space Station, to train on spacewalk missions outside the station, to stay for long periods in the international station, and to train in several aspects within the scope of operations that take place on board the International Space Station, including dealing with the station’s systems Robotics control, T-38 courses, Russian language skills, and other leadership skills courses on the International Space Station.