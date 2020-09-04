Is she still alive? And dangerous? It is the great absence of the trial of the attacks of January 2015 which opens in a few days: Hayat Boumeddiene, widow of the killer Amedy Coulibaly who became the face of Daesh, the only woman among the fourteen suspects sent back to the assizes.

Flee from Syria?

She was believed to be dead but a “ghost” recently told police that she had fled from Al-Hol camp in northwestern Syria and would live in hiding among the last followers of the Islamic State organization. Investigation into the most wanted French jihadist in France.

An investigation by Rola Tarsissi and Julien Daguerre broadcast in “Complément d’études” on September 3, 2020.

