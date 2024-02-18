Video | Having received millions in compensation, Trump launched a sneaker collection

Trump was ordered to pay around 329 million euros in compensation on Friday. In addition, he was banned from doing business in New York for three years.

Republicans candidate for president in the United States Donald Trump launched his own sneaker collection at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The news agency Reuters reports on the matter, among others, The Guardian and CNN.

Trump on Friday was banned from doing business for three years at the end of the fraud trial in New York State. In addition, he was sentenced to pay compensation of 354.9 million dollars, or about 329 million euros.

Trump's the gold-colored Never Surrender High Tops sneakers presented to the public cost 399 dollars, or about 370 euros. Online shopping according to the website, the collection of a thousand pairs has already been sold out, although the shoes can only be pre-ordered.

The online store says on its website that it has no political intentions and its operations are not related to political campaigns.

Some of the event-goers cheered for Trump, some booed him. Trump said that he wanted to launch the collection for a long time.

“I've been talking about this for 12 or 13 years. I believe this will be a success,” he said.

Trump proceeded from Philadelphia to his campaign meeting in Michigan, where he ordered the judge who handed down the verdict in Friday's fraud trial. According to Trump, the compensation claims he received for hundreds of millions of dollars are “an attempt to interfere in the election”.

Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley again criticized Trump on Saturday for not commenting on the Russian opposition leader To Alexei Navalny from friday death by any means. Haley also accused Trump of wanting to please the Russian president Vladimir Putin.