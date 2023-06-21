No one will describe the Volvo EX90 as a retro model, but if you look closely, you can spot some nice elements. The most obvious are the taillights; above the main units is another vertical light element, which is a nod to the past. The seats are made of wool and the Lidar above the windshield looks like one with some imagination robbery scope.

But what you may not have seen yet are the cool headlights of the electric Volvo EX90. Like many other brands, they have a fun welcome animation, but when you turn on the dipped headlights, you see a modern interpretation of the pop-up headlights. The daytime running lights flip open to reveal the main lights. Check it out in the video at the bottom of the page.

Which Volvo had pop-up headlights?

Pop-up headlights are not a big part of Volvo’s heritage. The Swedish brand introduced the Volvo 480 with folding headlights in the eighties. Nowadays it is almost impossible to buy a new car with genuine ones popup headlights due to pedestrian safety requirements. The Ferrari SF90 only came with a kind of folding angry viewers as a nod to the old headlight technology.

For the time being, the Volvo EX90 is the only car of the brand with the special headlights. Unfortunately they are not on the new EX30. This will undoubtedly have to do with the production costs: this car has a starting price of less than 40,000 euros, and if you install expensive headlights, the price quickly shoots up.

Modern pop-up headlights from the Volvo EX90