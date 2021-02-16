#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Since September 2020, the fight against deforestation has become the great fight of the WWF (World Wildlife Fund). Among its priorities, the Borneo rainforest. On this island as large as one and a half times the size of France, it alone represents 6% of the world’s biodiversity.

According to the WWF, it is one of the natural areas most threatened by human activity. In forty years, 30% of the primary forest has disappeared on Borneo, partially replaced by 12 million hectares of oil palms. In Borneo, the cultivation of palm oil provides a livelihood for millions of peasants. It also ensures the fortunes of multinational agribusinesses.

“Areas rich in biodiversity are under strict protection”, according to WWF

To save the tropical forest and in particular the orangutans, threatened by the loss of their natural habitat, the WWF went on the attack. Its objective: to have the European Union adopt a law that would prohibit all imports of unsustainable palm oil into its territory. The text should be proposed in spring 2021. In the meantime, the NGO operates another lever, by classifying companies that use palm oil to make their spreads, mayonnaise, toothpaste … and even detergents.

To be well classified, you must respect a label, the RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, Roundtable on sustainable palm oil). To create it, in 2004, “the panda” joined forces with the world’s leading user of palm oil: an agri-food group that owns dozens of brands present in all our hypermarkets, Unilever. According to WWF, the RSPO “helps protect nature and people”, by putting “areas rich in biodiversity and endangered species under strict protection”. But other associations for the defense of the environment today doubt its effectiveness.

“RSPO certification does not in any way guarantee the absence of deforestation” (Greenpeace)

Asked by “Further investigation”, Chanee, a Frenchman who has lived in Borneo for twenty years and campaigns for the protection of biodiversity in Indonesia, is very critical of the effectiveness of the label created by WWF. According to him, “The palm oil industry has almost finished the job in Borneo, because the areas that were of primary interest to them are almost all deforested already.” A finding shared even more categorically by Greenpeace, which wrote in a report: “RSPO certification in no way guarantees the absence of deforestation.”

David Gaveau is a cartographer. Using satellite maps from NASA, he located all the plantations of the five largest producers of RSPO-labeled palm oil in Borneo. According to the researcher’s calculations, the RSPO would not have slowed down deforestation, on the contrary.

“An acceleration of deforestation from 2004”, date of the creation of the RSPO

The cartographer even noted “an acceleration of deforestation in these concessions from 2004”. How to explain that these figures reach peaks between 2004 and 2012, despite the label? According to David Gaveau, the expansion of plantations simply followed the increase in the price of palm oil. To see it, you just have to superimpose the two curves. “If we look at the global level, he concludes, the RSPO label has failed to stem deforestation due to the expansion of palm oil. “

The NGO assures that the criteria for the label have been tightened since 2018. By email, the management of WWF replied to “Further investigation” that “deforestation is now completely prohibited in labeled concessions”.

