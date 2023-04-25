The ‘aesthetic’ style is the most sought after in the Pinterest and TikTok apps, with the purpose of be inspired and being fashionable, however, everything seems to indicate that it has already happened, since the “rancherik” became a trend through social networks.

Although there were those who were just adapting the ‘aesthetic’ style in their decorations or even filters to their lives, the reality is that stylistic currents do not stop innovating, now, this season it has become a trend to show clips affirming that they are ‘rancherik‘.

Everything seems that the new style was inspired by the word aesthetic, but they combined it with jeans, because in various videos they have been seen with pointed shoes, hats, even captured in ranches.

Therefore, in the most downloaded social network in Mexico, which has 814.5 million users around the world, they have shared clips in which they add the rancherik hashtag, while they are seen wearing hats, denim pants, mostly wide at the bottom and its buckle is not missing.

One of the viral videos with the most views was shared by the account of ‘@alee.136’, who wrote: “Asterik?, no baby, I’m a rancherik“, where the young woman was seen riding a horse, in addition to riding, she was in the pasture and doing activities on a ranch, in the same way that she modeled for the camera.

The audiovisual material was broadcast along with the famous song: “I’m from the ranch”performed by the group The Komandersingle released in 2014, of the Regional Mexican genre.