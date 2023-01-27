A video shared on social networks this Tuesday shows More than 100 students from the prestigious Harvard University leaving the class taught by Professor John L. Comaroff. This is in protest against allegations of violation of the code of professional conduct related to sexual harassment.

A few minutes after the professor began his annual conference, the students rose, and after a speech by one of the students, everyone left the class shouting “justice for the survivors”.

Stop protecting sexual predators

Through a tweet from Harvard student Rosie Couture, the video circulating on social networks was released, which shows the protest where more than a hundred students come together to reporting multiple allegations of sexual assault that a college professor would have committed.

“Abusers have no place on campus”, “Stop protecting sexual predators” and “No more Comaroff, no more complicity”, are some of the signs that can be seen in the video and in the images of the marches on campus, which were reported by the university newspaper.

A few minutes after John L. Comaroff began his lecture, one of the students got up, followed by the rest of the students. The event was recorded on video.

“We don’t want to be taught by someone who has not yet been accounted for nor has he amended his sexual behavior. John Comaroff spent his career harassing, silencing and retaliating against students, he doesn’t belong at Harvard,” the student says in the video.

“If you agree, please join by leaving this class. Because enough is enough”, he concludes by inviting the other comrades to the protest.

After the speech, the students leave the compound while shouting “Justice for the survivors”.

This is not the first time they have protested against the teacher.

John Comaroff, who teaches African and African American studies and anthropology,

he had already received a suspension at the end of 2022. At the end of the sanction, several students also protested against his return.

The professor was placed on unpaid leave at the beginning of 2022 during the spring semester due to complaints made by three anthropology students, who complained to the university for not having taken action against the serious accusations against Comaroff, of which new cases have been added for several years.

The lawsuit escalated to federal court for the District of Massachusetts. One of the victims says that the alleged attacker would have kissed and touched her publicly without her consent.

In addition, he points out that Comaroff threatened his victims with the future of their academic and professional careers if they reported him.

santiago venera

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME