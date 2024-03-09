Harry Kane is leaving his mark on Bayern with an impressive scoring streak. With 34 goals in 34 games, his consistency on the field is amazing. His 29 goals in the Bundesliga stand out especially, which places him as one of the main scorers in the German league. His ability to find the back of the net so frequently is proving instrumental to Bayern's success this season, proving his worth as one of the most lethal strikers in the world.
Bayern Münich occupies second position in the table behind Leverkusen, which leads by a total of 7 points and has one less game played. However, they do not lose track and take advantage of scoring points against a Mainz team that is in the relegation zone.
Manuel Neuer decided to come out playing quickly from the back, the historic Tomas Müller with his great vision lowered the ball and gave a long pass to Musiala who was waiting in the area, but seeing himself from a poor angle, he stopped and assisted Harry Kane who He appeared in the middle to calmly define after both the goalkeeper and the Mainz defenders were dislocated.
It is the Englishman's 29th goal this Bundesliga season in 24 games and he is ready to make history for Bayern Münich. In total he has 34 games and the same number of goals, a total of 34 goals and 8 assists.
