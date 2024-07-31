Patriotas de Boyacá has relegation hanging over its neck. It has not been able to react, despite the fact that the team signed 14 new players to try to get back on track. But in the first three games of the League, it has barely managed to get one point.

This Tuesday, Patriotas lost 3-2 against Águilas Doradas in a controversial match, at the opening of their rival’s new home, at the Arturo Cumplido Sierra stadium in Sincelejo.

The match was marked by several difficult decisions for the referee, Jairo Mayorga, from Tolima, who was officiating his first match in the first division, after three seasons and 22 matches in the B division.

The play that defined the match was a penalty that Mayorga sanctioned for a foul against Guillermo Celis that did not exist and that the VAR, led by the experienced Nicolás Gallo, pointed out to the central referee.

This caused Harold Rivera, the Patriotas coach, usually a calm man, to explode in the press conference after his team’s defeat. Rivera’s complaint was so vehement that the coach himself published it on his social networks.

“I don’t know what will happen with what I’m going to say, but enough is enough, I’m tired of being screwed over. It hurts me, forgive me. Every now and then a mistake, a mistake, and nothing happens. People know who I am, they know that I’m an honest person, so that they take points away from me like this, so that they take points away from me like this, so that they call penalties on me that aren’t true,” he said.

It was not the only action in which Rivera criticized the referee. “The referee felt pressured because he was surely pressured. An elbow that Quiñones gave to De las Salas, a hand that was cut off and not a single yellow card. A nervous, young referee. We are fighting for many things, my career, my life, football is my life. But today it hurts me, because I work, it hurts me that this happens, for them to come and rob us like this,” he explained.

“I risk my life every three days, we work with all these guys, trying to do different things, so that they make these decisions. That an inexperienced referee is put in this kind of match. He was scared, he was even afraid to do that. Forgive my reaction, but I can’t take it anymore,” insisted Rivera.

Patriotas is at the bottom of the relegation table. It has 16 points in 22 games played since returning to the A division, which gives it an average of 0.73. It will have to score a lot in the 16 games left to avoid relegation.

