The IPL is going to start from this evening. Mumbai and Chennai teams will start the league in Abu Dhabi. Players from both teams are sweating profusely before the match. Meanwhile, a video of Mumbai’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been released by his franchise Mumbai Indians, in which Hardik Pandya is practicing in the net and here he is fiercely blowing six.In this 49-second video, Hardik drives the first few balls defensively and after that he slowly speeds up like a machine and increases the speed of his strokes. After this, Hardik is blowing a single ball in the air for a long shot, which will fall straight out of the boundary in the match.

Seeing this trailer of Hardik in the video, it can be clearly understood that this time Pandya is fully preparing for a film which hits his big hits. Let us know that Mumbai’s team is the team to win the most 4 IPL titles in this league. Last year, he won the title by defeating Chennai Superkings by 1 run on the last ball of the match.