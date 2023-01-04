In recent days, a video titled, “Like when they call us pin *** family of polleros”since a young woman after being judged, by the company Pollo Feliz, taught the privileges they enjoy.

So a family member, in the clip that immediately went viral, was seen respond in an unsubtle way to those who criticize her for being part of the Pollo Feliz restaurant.

The family business, which began in September 1975 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, a small place that offered charcoal-roasted chicken, today has more than 650 branches in Mexico and the United States, opening the doors each time to more families.

Although at first they were known as Pollo Giro, in other parts of the country it was recognized as Pollo Real, until the Pollo Feliz brand was created in 1980, it was in 1992, when the restaurant chain formed the Roast Chicken Companyand began their expansion.

The founding partner of the place of commerce, with more than 20,000 employees between Mexico and the United States, is the successful businessman Arnoldo De la Rocha y Navarrete, and president of the board of Operadora de Alimentos del Norte SA de CV, he has always proudly displayed Mexican, so in his projects he seeks to make them know the roots of the country.

But, a content creator indicates that the family is judged, so in her TikTok account, (@idaniaguilera_22), she showed the presumed life that he leads, because the negative remarks do not matter.

During the recording, a girl was seen from riding a horse, to showing off going through the famous bally’s hotel in the city famous for its nightlife, Las Vegascity in Nevada, United States, followed a woman driving a Jeep model vehicle.

We recommend you read:

Being supposedly a family member of the “Pollos Feliz” company, Internet users did not hesitate to leave him messages, between complaints, and admiring the menu, from what can be read, “the purple onion is with mothers”, “here I I can complain that my chicken came out raw”, “the sauce is delicious”.