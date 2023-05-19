Nails inspired by the new live action movie of the little mermaid they surprised so much halle bailey who ended up sharing them.

The American actress has become trend thanks to her role as the new Ariel in the little Mermaid.

This has caused her image to become a trend and see her everywhere as a disney princess.

Through social networks, a nail artist shared a video of the design process inspired by this new film.

with a picture of Bailey In her role as a base, the artist started the artistic painting process, but on the nails!

VIDEO: Halle Bailey shares nails inspired by the new Little Mermaid that are already a trend

Freehand, the artist designed all the details for this work that has mesmerized her followers and followers, as well as the actress.

Also, the final touch on the nails was that the title letters Little Mermaid They glow in the dark.

Through her Instagram, the actress and singer shared the video of the nail design that has already become a trend.