“There have been several foiled attacks” these last months, “at least half a dozen, on which I prefer not to dwell too much”, declared Monday, August 31 on franceinfo Jean-François Ricard, prosecutor of the anti-terrorism Republic. “Most of the time our actions are discreet. I believe that a successful counterterrorism action is an action that we do not talk about”, he explained.

“The level of terrorist risk is still very high”, in France estimated Jean-François Ricard. “There is first an exported threat, that is to say the threat which comes mainly from the Iraqi-Syrian zone. Certainly, it weakened with the military collapse of the Islamic State group, but this one still colossal means to act “, he judged.

We know that a number of French nationals are still in Syria and can act and that others have crossed the border between Syria and Turkey. So this first threat is still present. Jean-Francois Ricard to franceinfo

“There are also other foreign nationals, who are formerly of the Islamic State, who were able to cross the borders and reach French territory, continues Jean-François Ricard. The last threat we know of is the endogenous threat, which could be described as a threat inspired by Islamist ideology. It can affect quite isolated individuals, even individuals who present a certain mental imbalance. There are cases of very isolated individuals who, in contact with networks, with recruiters, have indeed been able to gain momentum in radicalization. “

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor tries to “break these networks as early as possible before they strike, because it is very difficult, once they are formed, to know when they are going to strike. We must act quickly and in accordance with the law as well”, concluded Jean-François Ricard.