If at any time you felt observed, do not think you are paranoid, because the hacker Marcus Hutchins revealed that at least hotels, motels or Airbnbs usually install cameras to spy each of your movements and personal moments.

The also known as Malwaretech detailed in a video posted on his TikTok account “@malwaretech” that there is a way to enter the places mentioned above and detect possible cameras.

The technology expert explained that when entering a hotel you should take out a flashlight and point it at key places such as smoke detectors, mirrors, alarm clocks, televisions, among others. If there is a recording device it will emit a blue light.

“Now, one way to see if the device is a camera is to shine a bright light on it. If you shine a light on the lens of a possible camera, you’ll get a bluish reflection in response,” he said in the clip.

frequent hiding places

Privacy in today’s world is less and less and we don’t seem to care, from the electronic devices we use daily to its applications, through some modern appliances, they have microphones installed and we accept permissions to collect our information.

The difference between that and the bodies of hotels or lodging by apps is that there we do not accept that they record us in audio and video, therefore, Marcus Hutchins revealed on his TikTok which are the most common places with hidden cameras.

The retired hacker stated that the first thing to do is to point a flashlight at places where a spy would want to observe, strategic areas in the room or apartment. Sites with a view of the bed, mirrors, holes in the wall, and even USB chargers are mandatory checkpoints.