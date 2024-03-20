National team breaks are always a headache for clubs. There are countless cases in which a player has gone to a call-up with his country, and has returned from it with an injury, sometimes serious, that has caused him to miss a good part of the season with his team, what is known as “FIFA virus”. One of the recent cases is that of Gavi, who was seriously injured with the Spanish National Team and will miss the entire campaign with FC Barcelona.
Yesterday all the alarms went off in the city of Manchester. Erling Haaland was training with the Norwegian National Team, and at one point when he took a shot with his left leg, he immediately remained kneeling on the field, before standing up again, limping and with a displeased face, in what appears to be a physical problem in his left leg.
The Norwegian showed clear signs of pain in his left leg after taking a shot on goal. The Norwegian National Team doctor has downplayed the matter, and Manchester City has not commented on the matter, but it does not seem that it could be more than some physical problem in that left leg.
At the moment in which the video with the possible injury could be seen, the fans citizens The Champions League duel against Real Madrid came to mind in three weeks. But this is not the only thing, and Pep Guardiola's team is immersed in a beautiful fight for the Premier League, with a key duel against Arsenal after the national team break, so a possible loss of Halaand would be very sensitive for the whole of Manchester.
We will be attentive to any possible news that there may be regarding the state of the Norwegian star, hoping that it is as little as possible and that he can return to the playing fields soon.
