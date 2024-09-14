Manchester City are coming from behind in a thrilling Premier League game against Brentford, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland that took the score to 2-1 in favour of the home side. Brentford surprised everyone at the Etihad Stadium by taking the lead in the first minute of play. A quick move from the kick-off put City’s defence in a bind, allowing the visitors to score an early goal that shocked the fans.
However, Haaland, who continues to show his insatiable thirst for goals, responded in the 19th minute to equalise the match. The Norwegian striker, in his usual role as a goalscorer, found the net after a series of dangerous plays generated by Pep Guardiola’s team, restoring hope to the sky blue team.
Not content with the equaliser, Haaland turned the score around in the 32nd minute. The goal came after a quick City counterattack, in which the Norwegian was left alone in front of the Brentford goalkeeper. In a display of his cool and technical ability, Haaland finished with a soft touch over the goalkeeper, unleashing euphoria at the Etihad.
With this brace, Haaland has reached nine goals in just four games this season, consolidating his position as one of the Premier League’s most lethal players. City will be looking to maintain control of the match and secure three points at home.
