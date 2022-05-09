Leave it to TopGear correspondent Rob Dahm to compare a Ferrari F355 to a Honda Civic without it hitting a pig like pincers. In the video below from TG’s American Tuned you see the Ferrari F355 Modificata. Dahm compares the two cars because they are both pieces of metal with wheels, and it is no sin for both objects to modify them.

The Ferrari F355 has been modified by Modificata company owner Jeff Segal. The Le Mans winner and entrepreneur mounts racing parts under a normal F355 to make the car sharper, but not as sharp as the real racer. The modified Ferrari will not win a competition, but it is (even) a lot more fun to drive. Judge for yourself after watching the video below.