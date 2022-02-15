Most surprises when you lend your car are the unpleasant kind. A fresh parking dent or an empty tank, for example. YouTuber LegitStreetCars decides to mount a nice surprise on his wife’s Cadillac Escalade for a change.

He takes the car for a service, but secretly mounts a supercharger on the V8. The power grows from about 420 hp to somewhere around 650 hp. The attentive husband concocts a ruse that requires the two to record a test video demonstrating the sturdiness of the phone holder.

Secretly mounting a supercharger (3:35)