Many young drivers made their first kilometers in their father’s car. Maybe even without permission. Without permission and after a drink is completely unwise. But if you also place a blue flashing light in the car, then you are asking for trouble.

Officers in Amsterdam see an Audi without police stripes driving with flashing lights at night. That doesn’t surprise them, because sometimes colleagues drive by in inconspicuous police cars. The funny thing is that the flashing light is behind the windshield, which is normally not the case. The Audi driver passes the official car at high speed, but then suddenly changes his driving style.

The real police think it’s strange and put the Audi aside with flashing lights. The Audi does not appear to belong to the police; there is a novice driver behind the wheel who has put a blue flashing light on the dashboard himself. It turns out that the aspiring agent has also drunk too much. No less than 6.5 times too much.

The young man has lost his driver’s license, and the blue flashing light. And probably there is also something waving at home, because the Audi turns out to be his father’s. The driver has lost his driver’s license for at least five months. He also has to pay a number of fines and he is required to follow a course at the CBR.