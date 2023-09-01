Do you want to hit the beach with a Lamborghini? No problem, that’s what the Urus and the Huracán Sterrato are for. And in the worst case, a Lamborghini tractor. If you are stubborn and take your own Lambo onto the loose sand, you will not get very far despite the four-wheel drive, as the guy in the video below helpfully demonstrates on a beach in the US.

Of course, the Lamborghini driver’s real goal was not to take a ride on the beach, but to attract attention for his YouTube video. And we are very aware that we are part of the problem by giving him attention. Anyway: the Huracán only gets a few meters into the beach before the car gets stuck.

Fortunately, the owner is wise enough to already screw a towing eye into the bumper, but on the wrong side. Finally, they pull the Huracán back onto the tarmac via the rear with a pick-up, without damage to the Lamborghini. The off-road experiment does make tongues: a lot of people on the island are very angry – but some also think it’s cool.