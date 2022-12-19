To really make your Lego creations come to life, you have to put your imagination to work. One day we’ll have Lego’s Ferrari Daytona SP3 fly through the living room to land back on the ground in a perfect drift. Ever. You don’t have to fantasize for this giant diesel engine from Lego – all parts already move. And very realistic too.

You cannot simply place this Lego motor in another Lego construction. It’s not diesel from an old Mercedes, but a scale model of the kind of huge diesel you find in cargo ships. The six pistons actually move up and down and the crankshaft also rotates – even the valves move to the rhythm of a two-stroke engine. In addition, the turbo also rotates and there is a speaker with start-up sound.

It also has a V16 diesel engine from Lego

Weinert does not think about printing, modifying or using glue for the blocks themselves. Everything he does, you should be able to do at home. He helps you with that. He writes the instruction booklets for structures like this himself. The six-in-line Lego engine is not yet on it, but the V16 diesel generator that appears later in the video is. That package will cost you 1,999 euros.