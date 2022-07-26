‘The sky is free’ used to be the license that allowed you to endlessly bore your brothers and sisters. But this foolproof argument works just fine for adult life, too. In the English town of Maidstone, a guy decided to sit on the roof of his Nissan to block the camera of a speed trap. You can see it in the video at the bottom of the page.

In England, the police have vans with a hatch at the top of the back door. Behind this is a camera that takes pictures of speeders. By sitting on the roof of his Nissan Terrano, the casual man blocks the field of view of the camera in the flash van. It is not clear whether the man was first flashed and is trying to get back to the police.

Since it happened in England, feel free to give the man a cop blocker to call. Here in the Netherlands it might be more of a zitmeister. Calling him an ‘absolute legend’, like the video below, is going a bit too far for us.