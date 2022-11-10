United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to a funny situation during the COP27 climate conference, Wednesday, as he began reading from the wrong speech before correcting the situation with laughter and starting to deliver the right speech.
Guterres was scheduled to deliver the opening speech for a session in the main public hall of the conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with former US Vice President Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.
Guterres began his speech by saying, “The world is losing the race in the face of the climate crisis, but I am optimistic about your presence. You do not hesitate to hold decision-makers to account,” before stopping in confusion and browsing the papers in front of him.
“I think they gave me the wrong letter,” he said, laughing.
Those present in the hall applauded as the correct speech was brought to him.
Guterres explained that he was due to speak to a group of young men after his speech, and that he had started reading the word assigned to them by mistake.
“There was a slight confusion,” he said. “I apologize.”
