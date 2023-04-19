Was a Gallardo saved here or was a Gallardo ruined here? You can judge that yourself. A Texas company has put a six-cylinder diesel engine in a Lamborghini that was otherwise ripe for scrapping. To give the diesel a little more power, they tied two turbos to the Cummins engine. At the bottom of the video you can hear how the car sounds.

Besides the fact that the Gallardo could hardly be saved and the V10 had long since disappeared, the company 1Way Diesel Performance needed a nice project for the recording of a new television program. It took a lot of effort, but the Cummins-Lamborghini can now hit the streets. It is not known whether the six-cylinder has more power than the 500 hp of the V10.

You might think that a six-cylinder takes up less space than a V10 petrol engine, but that is disappointing. The six-in-line is longer and, moreover, the turbos and piping take up a lot of real estate. So a lot of welding and grinding work had to be done. Check out how the car sounds below. If your streaming service has Motortrend+, you can see the project at Loud and Lifted.