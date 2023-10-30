Yes, it will be noticeable when you roll through the neighborhood in a Rolls-Royce while no one actually has an idea of ​​’what you actually do it for’. Sooner or later the police will also question your commercial activities. This is also what happened to the owner of this collection in England. Everyone around him knew about his collection, but no one knew exactly how he got his money.

According to the French L’Argus the English man went to jail for reasons unknown to the general public. It would of course be an assumption to say that the cars were bought with criminal money, but the fact is that the cars have been in a somewhat pitiful condition since the owner’s incarceration. It is not known exactly how long the cars have been there.

Because the criminal can no longer look after his car collection himself, one of his family members moved to live in a house next to the collection. You know, to make sure no one takes anything and to keep nosy influencers out. The latter doesn’t work. Two French guests enter the site unhindered and film the collection.

The criminal’s car collection has been neglected

The collection is located in two hangars and outside in a kind of junkyard. From old Jaguars to Range Rovers, a Rolls-Royce and some Peugeot 205s. We have no further information about how long the man has been stuck, but his family member certainly did not pay much attention to the cars. Look how bad they look. Check out the video below.