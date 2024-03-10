Chilpancingo, Guerrero.- Two patrols of the National Guard were set on fire and at least eight agents of that corporation were retained or deprived of liberty, by members of the Federation of Socialist Peasant Students of Mexico (FECSM)this Saturday afternoon.

The GN agents were later released. There are those who claim that up to 12 agents were detained.

It is specified that those who carried out these actions are students of the “Raúl Isidro Burgos” Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa.

The happened

Media of Warrior They report that these actions were carried out to demand justice by a colleague who was murdered and another who is detained for traveling in a van reported stolen.

The elements of the National Guard who were surrounded and held, suffered these actions at the point known as The Triangle, in Tixtla, Guerrero.

Those responsible towed the two patrols to the cruise Chilapa-Chilpancingo highway and the new bypass to Tixtla, there they set fire to them, the media add.

It is known that the elements of the National Guard They were stripped of their weapons, which were also doused with fuel and set on fire.

Security sources assured that the elements of the National Guard held, then they were released safely, this before reaching the Ayotzinapa Normal School.