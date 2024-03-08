Warrior.- In an event, where police shot against alleged students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal Schoolthere was aggressive response of contingent of said institution, which they burned a patrol and they tried fire a base police.

In an information card issued this Thursday night, it is detailed that tonight, in a retainer mounted by the State Police on Chilpancingo-Tixtla highwayelements of that corporation stopped a Nissan NP-300 pickup truck.

The driver of that unit did not stop, so the police shot at the Nissan“resulting driver seriously injured of the unit and his companion arrestedwho apparently are students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School“, it specifies.

After these events, they began to mobilize contingents from said school.

The protesters burned a patrol car of the State Police And it seems they tried to set fire the Headquarters which is located near where these events occurred. It is not confirmed that they have achieved the latter.

SSP-Guerrero data

The Guerrero Public Security Secretariat issued a bulletin in which it is not mentioned that those traveling in the van were students from Ayotzinapa.

Furthermore, the SSP-Guerrero assures that it was the occupants of the NIssan who first attacked the police with gunshots, and they repelled the attack.