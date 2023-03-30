Social networks have become a window of communication, Internet users decide to share their life experiences, some have thus gained fame, thanks to their talents among dances, singing, charisma and challenges. However, this time, two security guards They went viral, but uncomfortable dance moves they shared on the internet.

TikTok, with an estimated 1.7 billion monthly users globally, has become one of the most popular platforms on the market, likewise, in 2022, it became the most downloaded application on mobile devices.

For this reason, given its popularity, a user who shares content with her security guard uniform joined the famous dances that become viral on the asian net originating asian.

This is how the ‘@fenix7713e’ account broadcasts videos with thousands of reproductions, showing his best dance steps, trending songs, and also a bit of his work, since he is in charge of seeking the good of the citizenry.

However, one of his dances with the background of the song, “Who said friends?”, It already has almost 2 million views, because the security guard together with a man, allegedly took advantage of their day off to record to the rhythm of music, but they created an awkward moment according to Internet users.

Since during the clip, the couple, in the uniform of security guards, began to take out the prohibited steps, but because the man hardly turned to the camera, Internet users began to affirm that he was hiding.

Thus, with thousands of comments and reactions, the dance of the Mexican security guards went viral.