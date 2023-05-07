Video: gross mistake of the goalkeeper for which he is “crucified” in networks

the goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen made a huge mistake for which he is the protagonist on social networks, after the match between NEC and Heerenveen.

The goalkeeper, with that rude mistake, led his team to lose 2-3 at home, for which the fans do not forgive him.

(Brutal discovery in the body of an Olympic champion found dead) (Ana María Bustamante, the sad goodbye to a cyclist run over by a mixer)

The video says it all

The worst thing is that the game was tied, almost equality was sung, but his mistake came in the last moments of the commitment.

“Cillessen thought that a very slow ball from an opponent’s shot would go wide, out, but he was completely wrong, he did not measure well and saw how Antoine Colassin’s ball hit the post and ended up going in,” writes Marca from Spain.

“He’s definitely not good at it, is he?” he says. Marciano Vink on ESPN.

“Two or three weeks ago he embarrassed himself in the derby and now he’s doing it again. The national team sees it too, of course…”

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’)

Sports