Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: gross mistake of the goalkeeper for which he is “crucified” in networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: gross mistake of the goalkeeper for which he is “crucified” in networks


close

Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper

It happened in a match between NEC and Heerenveen.

the goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen made a huge mistake for which he is the protagonist on social networks, after the match between NEC and Heerenveen.

See also  F1 | Saudi Arabian GP: we talk about safety with riders and teams

The goalkeeper, with that rude mistake, led his team to lose 2-3 at home, for which the fans do not forgive him.
(Brutal discovery in the body of an Olympic champion found dead) (Ana María Bustamante, the sad goodbye to a cyclist run over by a mixer)

The video says it all

The worst thing is that the game was tied, almost equality was sung, but his mistake came in the last moments of the commitment.

“Cillessen thought that a very slow ball from an opponent’s shot would go wide, out, but he was completely wrong, he did not measure well and saw how Antoine Colassin’s ball hit the post and ended up going in,” writes Marca from Spain.

“He’s definitely not good at it, is he?” he says. Marciano Vink on ESPN.

“Two or three weeks ago he embarrassed himself in the derby and now he’s doing it again. The national team sees it too, of course…”

See also  Boris Becker lives a nightmare in prison

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #gross #mistake #goalkeeper #crucified #networks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
CNBB defends that the church is neither left nor right

CNBB defends that the church is neither left nor right

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result