Video | Greenpeace attached a peace flag to the Nord Stream gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

Three pipes of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were destroyed in explosions at the end of September.

Environmental organization Greenpeace has published a video in which a diver attaches a flag with a peace symbol to the Nord Stream gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, reports news agency Reuters.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were destroyed in four explosions in the Danish-Swedish EEZ near Bornholm on September 26.

Western commentators have suspected Russia of the act. Russia has blamed the act first on the United States and later on Britain. According to the Swedish authorities, the explosions that damaged the gas pipelines were the cause for “gross sabotage”.

Nord Stream 1 commissioned in 2011, Nord Stream 2 had just been completed and filled with pressurized gas at the time of the explosions, but was awaiting an operating permit from the German authorities. Undersea pipes took Russian natural gas to Germany.

Correction on November 30, 2022 at 5:17 a.m.: Contrary to what was previously reported in the news, the explosions took place in the Danish and Swedish economic zones, not in territorial waters.