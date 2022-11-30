Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Greenpeace attached a peace flag to the Nord Stream gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in World Europe
0

Three pipes of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were destroyed in explosions at the end of September.

Environmental organization Greenpeace has published a video in which a diver attaches a flag with a peace symbol to the Nord Stream gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, reports news agency Reuters.

The video can be viewed in connection with this article.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were destroyed in four explosions in the Danish-Swedish EEZ near Bornholm on September 26.

Western commentators have suspected Russia of the act. Russia has blamed the act first on the United States and later on Britain. According to the Swedish authorities, the explosions that damaged the gas pipelines were the cause for “gross sabotage”.

Nord Stream 1 commissioned in 2011, Nord Stream 2 had just been completed and filled with pressurized gas at the time of the explosions, but was awaiting an operating permit from the German authorities. Undersea pipes took Russian natural gas to Germany.

See also  775,000 viewers see Martijn Krabbé jokes about career in RTL balloon show

Correction on November 30, 2022 at 5:17 a.m.: Contrary to what was previously reported in the news, the explosions took place in the Danish and Swedish economic zones, not in territorial waters.

#Video #Greenpeace #attached #peace #flag #Nord #Stream #gas #pipeline #bottom #Baltic #Sea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A drunken Siberian flying from a watch hit the flight attendant of the plane and got on video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.