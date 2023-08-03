Environmental organizations have criticized Prime Minister Sunak’s positive statements about oil and gas drilling.

Environmental organization Greenpeace activists covered the British Prime Minister Rishi Sun too House in Yorkshire on Thursday with black cloth.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The organization says the seizure is a protest against the British government’s energy policy. Sunak said earlier this week that he welcomes the granting of new gas and oil drilling permits in the North Sea.

Environmental organizations have criticized Sunak for these statements.

“We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist,” says Greenpeace’s British climate campaigner Philip Evans According to AFP.

“While wildfires and floods are destroying homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling,” says Evans.

Greenpeace published a video of their protest, in which the organization’s activists lay down four large black cloths to cover the facade of Sunak’s house. The video can be viewed at the beginning of this article.

According to AFP, Sunak is currently vacationing with his family in California, USA.

A source from Sunak’s staff interviewed by Reuters says that the police were present at the protest. Sunak himself has not commented on the protest.