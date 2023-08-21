Video: great reception for Linda Caicedo at Real Madrid after shining in the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo in the women’s Real Madrid.
Women’s Real Madrid
Linda Caicedo in the women’s Real Madrid.
The jewel of the Colombian National Team was received like a ‘queen’ in her first practice.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Linda Caicedo returned this Monday to training with Real Madrid after a historic stint in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with Colombia after achieving the best classification in its history, reaching the quarterfinals.
Linda, a ‘queen’ at Real Madrid
The merengue club uploaded a video to their social networks in which you could see how the striker reunited with her teammates and returned to exercise with a view to the next season.
The reception was more than warm, as the players approached one by one to congratulate her on her feat in the World Cup.
Caicedo was one of the most outstanding figures of the World Cup and one of the pillars of Colombia. In addition, he was part of the starting 11 in all games and led his team’s attack, being decisive in the championship and scoring two decisive goals against: South Korea and Germany.
(The tragedy of the women’s World Cup: the details of the hard situation of Olga Carmona).
Colombia managed to qualify first in the group ahead of Morocco, Germany and South Korea, respectively.
Their victory against the Germans and the Asians in the group stage allowed the South Americans to qualify for the round of 16 despite the defeat against Morocco in the last duel.
A goal by Catalina Usme in the match against Jamaica in the round of 16 gave Colombia the ticket for the first time to the quarterfinals of a World Cup; in which they were defeated (2-1) by England, despite taking the lead with a goal from Leicy Santos.
Linda will face her first game of the season with Real Madrid on Saturday, September 9 against Betis at the Alfredo Di Stéfano (9:00 p.m.), although before that they will travel to Mexico to play two friendlies against Tigres Femenil and Club América.
More news
EFE
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #great #reception #Linda #Caicedo #Real #Madrid #shining #World #Cup
Leave a Reply