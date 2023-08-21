Video: great reception for Linda Caicedo at Real Madrid after shining in the World Cup

Linda Caicedo returned this Monday to training with Real Madrid after a historic stint in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with Colombia after achieving the best classification in its history, reaching the quarterfinals.

Linda, a ‘queen’ at Real Madrid

The merengue club uploaded a video to their social networks in which you could see how the striker reunited with her teammates and returned to exercise with a view to the next season.

The reception was more than warm, as the players approached one by one to congratulate her on her feat in the World Cup.

Caicedo was one of the most outstanding figures of the World Cup and one of the pillars of Colombia. In addition, he was part of the starting 11 in all games and led his team’s attack, being decisive in the championship and scoring two decisive goals against: South Korea and Germany.

Colombia managed to qualify first in the group ahead of Morocco, Germany and South Korea, respectively.

Their victory against the Germans and the Asians in the group stage allowed the South Americans to qualify for the round of 16 despite the defeat against Morocco in the last duel.

A goal by Catalina Usme in the match against Jamaica in the round of 16 gave Colombia the ticket for the first time to the quarterfinals of a World Cup; in which they were defeated (2-1) by England, despite taking the lead with a goal from Leicy Santos.

Linda will face her first game of the season with Real Madrid on Saturday, September 9 against Betis at the Alfredo Di Stéfano (9:00 p.m.), although before that they will travel to Mexico to play two friendlies against Tigres Femenil and Club América.

EFE