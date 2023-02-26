Sleep problems are one of the most common during pregnancy, as hormonal changes added to the difficulty in finding a good position to rest become one of the headaches for thousands of women around the world.

It was as a result of this that a husband had an excellent idea, through which he went viral, because he found a way for his wife to sleep on her stomach. Position that for her was the most comfortable to rest.

This excellent method was created by the user’s husband, Tony Lopez, who bust his account TikTok @luxuryrenovation by showing how he helped his wife to rest during her pregnancy.

“When your pregnant wife wants to lie on her stomach, explained”, He mentions the video where he shows how the mattress design is, which his wife loved.

In the recordings published on TikTok, you can see how this invention is about an extra smaller mattress which is made of smart sponge and was placed on top of the conventional mattress.

To this picture is mattress, the man decided to make a hole big enough so that part of his wife’s belly could be below the bed level and so she could rest on her stomach.