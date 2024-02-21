You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jürgen Klopp's team remains firmly on its path to the Premier League title.
The Colombian Luis Díaz shook himself and scored a great goal to increase Liverpool's advantage against Luton Town, this Wednesday, in the Premier League.
The Colombian scored in the 71st minute, taking a ball that Andrew Robertson recovered. He eluded a defender and finished with his left foot to make it 3-1.
Díaz retaliated in the same match in which he had missed two very clear options in the first half and in which Liverpool went to half-time losing 0-1, despite having several opportunities to score.
Luton took the lead in the 12th minute, with a goal from Chiedozie Ogbene.
Liverpool managed to turn the score around in the second half. In the 56th minute he scored the tie, with a header from Virgil van Dijk, after a corner kick from Alexis Mac Allister.
Another cross from Mac Allister allowed Dutchman Cody Gakpo to score 2-1 for Liverpool.
Luis Díaz's figures
Díaz scored his sixth goal in 25 games for Liverpool in the current Premier League season, in which he also contributed four assists.
