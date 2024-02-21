The Colombian Luis Díaz shook himself and scored a great goal to increase Liverpool's advantage against Luton Town, this Wednesday, in the Premier League.

The Colombian scored in the 71st minute, taking a ball that Andrew Robertson recovered. He eluded a defender and finished with his left foot to make it 3-1.

Díaz retaliated in the same match in which he had missed two very clear options in the first half and in which Liverpool went to half-time losing 0-1, despite having several opportunities to score.

Luton took the lead in the 12th minute, with a goal from Chiedozie Ogbene.

Liverpool managed to turn the score around in the second half. In the 56th minute he scored the tie, with a header from Virgil van Dijk, after a corner kick from Alexis Mac Allister.

Another cross from Mac Allister allowed Dutchman Cody Gakpo to score 2-1 for Liverpool.

Luis Díaz's figures

Díaz scored his sixth goal in 25 games for Liverpool in the current Premier League season, in which he also contributed four assists.

