Just 27 minutes into the first period, Osasuna already beat Barcelona 2-0 on Matchday 8 of La Liga and we owe all this to Bryan Zaragoza, who participated with an assist for Ante Budimir’s goal and now with a high-level goal to beat Iñaki Peña and leave the Blaugrana team on the canvas in this match.
Pablo Ibañez took a ball that the Rojillos recovered in their own field, he filtered the ball through the left field so that Zaragoza headed with power and forcefulness towards the rival goal. The Spaniard ran at full speed, threatened to shoot with his right foot, but he cut back the goalkeeper with great class and only pushed the ball to score the second of the night for Osasuna.
So far in the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, Bryan has participated in three of the team’s ten goals to date. He scored this goal against Barcelona and generated two assists, one in this same match and another in his team’s 3-2 victory against Celta de Vigo. In addition, playing against Barcelona was good for him, since in the past he scored a double when he was a Granada player in 2023.
