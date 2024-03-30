Crime levels internationally have led society to take justice into its own hands. Although on some occasions this action may go beyond what is fair, an event occurred in London that is to be applauded.

Although the event occurred in 2022, social networks have once again made a elderly woman, who was not afraid to confront a thief that he found when he was walking down the street.

The events occurred on St Thomas Street, near London's Borough Market, when a Alleged cell phone thief was arrested while fleeing by citizens determined not to let him pass.

An act of bravery

The video of the incident shows the impressive moment when a bystander performs a rugby-style tackle on the suspect. After the effective demolition, a elderly woman did not hesitate to apply a chokehold to the individualensuring that he could not continue his escape.

Being completely tied by the lady's key, The thief began to cry and beg to be set free.: “Please, my neck, my neck. Let me sit down. I can't breathe.”

As the situation unfolded, others joined in the efforts to calm the suspect. Others began calling the authorities. In the midst of the confusion, voices were heard justifying the decisive action of the citizens: “Rob from people and that's what happens.”

The official response was not long in coming. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police reported that they received a theft notice and that, although when those involved arrived they had already dispersed, the stolen cell phone was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.