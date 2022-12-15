Old age is one of the stages with the greatest economic stability and free time according to what we have been told for years, although this is not necessarily the case and it is not always full of happiness either. Below you will see the video of a man who cried because he was given a pillow with the face of his deceased wife.

The viral clip was uploaded to TikTok by the user ‘@joshua_gill’, who clarified that Grandpa has been sleeping every night with a photograph of his late wife for years to feel less alone. He misses his life partner.

“This grandfather has been sleeping with his wife’s photo for years… look at the gift they gave him,” you can read in the moving images.

The surprise came to change the day of the subject, who was sitting in an armchair wearing clothes as elegant as some people of his generation are used to, when a couple of women slowly approached him.

at a certain time they showed him the pillow with the face of his deceased wife and he reacted with sounds of surprise, took the object and hugged it with his eyes closed. Immediately after began to cry.

One of the young women in front of him hugged him to show his affection and let him know that he is not alone despite the fact that years ago he lost the woman who accompanied him days, nights, through thick and thin.

The clip uploaded to TikTok exceeded 610,000 views in the aforementioned account, reaching almost 70,000 hearts and hundreds of comments are said to be moved by the situation.