Ciudad Juarez.– Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván visited this afternoon the Abraham González 2726 primary school, beneficiary of the State Program “We Have Breakfast Together, Eat, Grow and Learn”

The educational facility is located on Hiedra and Asfodeo streets in the Infonavit Juárez Nuevo ll neighborhood.

During this working tour, the state leader refused to give statements to the various media outlets invited to this public event.

Francisco Hugo Gutiérrez Dávila, Secretary of Education and Sports, was present at this visit and reported that in the

In the Northern Zone, 271 primary schools are benefited, mainly located in Praxedis G. Guerrero, Guadalupe and Ahumada, as well as Juárez.

They accompany the governor

Nuria María Fernández, head of the National DIF; María Eugenia Galván Antillón, president of the State DIF, Gabriel Eguiarte Fruns, director of the State DIF and Mrs. Emma Fuentes, vice president of the Board of Directors of the GAZPRO Foundation and Director of the GAZPRO Foundation.

While the president is touring the campus, the only event on the public agenda for this afternoon, the helicopter flies over the area.