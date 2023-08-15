If you thought science had reached its pinnacle with a V8 blender, then sit down for the latest innovation. This is a sandwich maker with a V12. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a multifunctional device that you can also use to get from A to B. But that seems more like a gimmick to show your friends.

To keep his new sandwich maker of about 3 million euros a bit clean, Gordon Ramsay wraps his sandwich (which is already grilled, funnily enough) with aluminum foil with cheese. It looks like he’s struck the delicate balance between cheese and bread. He puts the raw sandwich on the V12 engine, ready for a lap on the track. By the way, we would raise the opening of the foil just to be sure, otherwise the fat from the cheese will still drip onto the motor.

If we understand the instructions correctly, 250 km/h is the best speed to prepare a sandwich. Time to convince your partner that you need a new sandwich maker – and one with a V12 engine.