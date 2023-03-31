The spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 is eager to go to its owners. The development is now complete, the Gordan Murray Automotive technical team is satisfied and the test drivers are also happy with the result. Before the supercar goes to the customers, it must get a final signature from the big boss himself. That’s why Gordan Murray will drive the GMA T.50 for a while.

For that, development driver Dario Franchitti will take the supercar from the factory in Dunsfold to Murray’s home in Shelford. In principle, the driver does not have to do that, but hey, you grab every reason to get into this car, don’t you? Murray knows these public roads like the back of his hand. He also tested several F1 cars there during his racing period.

Murray on the GMA T.50

Once arrived at the Murray house, Franchitti gives the car to Murray. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time, so I think I’m going to enjoy it,” says the big boss before driving. In his test drive he lets the Cosworth V12 work hard. At that moment, even a small smile escapes him. Yes, Murray is also more than satisfied with the end result.

“This is really next [McLaren] F1 and that was my intention four years ago. The T.50 had to deliver everything that car did, but better and that’s what it does. It’s so focused on the driver and it’s a great car to drive. And the engine, wow. That is just astounding. Trying to go full throttle is exciting. It’s a mighty, mighty engine,” said Murray.