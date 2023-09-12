No one is surprised by a drag racer doing a wheelie. But we don’t see a stoppie that often. At least not for cars whose wheelbase has not been adjusted. Below you see a Volkswagen Golf 2 that makes a stop in which the rear wheels go more than two meters into the air – even the front wheels come loose. Everything seems to remain intact.

The Golf 2 has been almost completely stripped, so there is very little weight in the back of the car. The drag racing tires offer extreme grip in combination with the prepared asphalt. After a short run-up, the driver slams on the brakes and the tires dig into the asphalt. The soft rear suspension helps the car bounce back.