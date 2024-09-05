TOGermany was also present and secured their qualification to the round of 16 of the U-20 Women’s World Cup being played in Colombia, with a 3-1 victory against Nigeria, at the Metropolitano de Techo Stadium.

The Germans will wait to see what happens in the second half between South Korea and Venezuela to do the math and see what they need to do to secure first place in Group D. They had already beaten the South Americans 5-1 in their debut.

Alara Şehitler, companion of Ana Maria Guzman At Bayern Munich, he opened the scoring in Bogotá in the 17th minute, when he headed in a good cross from Cora Zicai in the six-yard box.

A serious error by Germany goalkeeper Rebecca Adamczyk, who went too far when clearing a ball on the edge of the area, left the net empty and ready for Chiamaka Okwuchukwu to take advantage of to equalise in the 50th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Sofie Zdebel made her U-20 World Cup debut in the 61st minute after tapping in another great pass from Zicai, this time from low on the right.

In the third minute of injury time, Sarah Ernst sealed the match and qualification with a header from a cross by Miriam Hils.

Germany will not leave Bogotá and will close the group stage of the World Cup on Saturday at 3 pm, against South Korea, in Techo. For its part, Nigeria will play its future against Venezuela at the same time at the Pascual Guerrero, trying to take advantage of its 1-0 victory against the Asians in its debut.

