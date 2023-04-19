Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Video: goals from Pereira's defeat against Boca in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports



Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira

The Colombian champion gave away the victory in the last minutes of the match.

Deportivo Pereira lost 2-1 at La Bombonera against Boca Juniors, in the first international match that he plays as a visitor. The match corresponds to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Pereira’s goal was scored by Jimer Fory, in the 75th minute, finishing off after a brilliant clearance from Arley Rodríguez.

Peruvian Luis Advíncula tied the game in the 89th minute, with a shot from outside the area that deflected off another player before hitting the goal.

Pereira did not know how to handle the game and in the eighth minute of replacement, Alan Varela scored the winning goal for those led by Jorge Almirón.

SPORTS

More sports news

