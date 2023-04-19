Video: goals from Pereira’s defeat against Boca in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe
Boca Juniors vs. Pereira
The Colombian champion gave away the victory in the last minutes of the match.
Deportivo Pereira lost 2-1 at La Bombonera against Boca Juniors, in the first international match that he plays as a visitor. The match corresponds to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
Pereira’s goal was scored by Jimer Fory, in the 75th minute, finishing off after a brilliant clearance from Arley Rodríguez.
Jimer Fory has just scored a goal that could be historic for Deportivo Pereira 🇨🇴 at the Bombonera itself. The Colombian team beat Boca 0-1 🇦🇷. pic.twitter.com/L0IgPy2Net
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 19, 2023
Peruvian Luis Advíncula tied the game in the 89th minute, with a shot from outside the area that deflected off another player before hitting the goal.
Pereira did not know how to handle the game and in the eighth minute of replacement, Alan Varela scored the winning goal for those led by Jorge Almirón.
