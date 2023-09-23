Video: goals from Barcelona’s sensational and agonizing comeback, in 8 minutes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
They beat Celta 3-2 on the hour mark.
From losing 2-0 in the 80th minute to winning 3-2: FC Barcelona epically lifted a match that had been lost and finally won at home against Celta Vigothis Saturday on matchday 6 of the Spanish League, where they also placed themselves as provisional leaders.
Robert Lewandowski He was in charge of reconnecting the team to a train that seemed to have escaped after the Norwegian’s goals. Jorgen Strand Larsen (minute 19) and from the Greek Anastasios Douvikas (76).
I was liquidated
The Polish attacker balanced the match with his goals in the 81st and 85th minutes. In the second he had an assist from the Portuguese Joao Cancelo, who then, at the center of Gavi, signed the third and final goal in ’89, unleashing the ‘culé’ party in the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.
Thanks to that victory, Barça is the provisional leader with 16 points, the same as Girona (2nd), which shortly before had beaten Mallorca 5-3 but which has a worse goal difference than its Catalan neighbor.
He Real Madrid, The only team that counts its games in the 2023-2024 League by victories, has 15 points after its five previous wins.
On Sunday he can regain control of the classification, although he has a complicated trip, to the Metropolitano of his neighbor Atlético (7th).
