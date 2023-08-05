Video: goalkeeper is a magician and a mime, thus intimidating rivals in a penalty shootout

Nahuel Guzman He had promised surprises and he kept what he said. At least that is clear from what happened in the match between Tigers and Vancouver Whitecaps.

The goalkeeper, in the penalty shootout, saved the shot from Ranko Veselinovic and he gave Tigres the ticket to the round of 16.

What he did

“A month ago he issued a warning about the new rules announced by Fifa for charges from eleven steps, with the purpose of preventing goalkeepers from using intimidating tactics, and thus guaranteeing a fairer and more balanced game,” it reads on www. .record.com.mx

“I have some surprises for the tournament. I hope they don’t start whistling penalties against us to see what I’m going to do. The resources we had to take advantage of the collectors are running out,” he said on that occasion.

Record warns that almost a month after that day, Nahuel’s strategy was finally known, who in the first penalty shootout that Tigres has played in the League Cup, He ‘showed’ his skills as a magician and mime, because by imitating these characters he managed to disconcert his rival, in a tactic that ended up working.

The Argentine goalkeeper is recognized for his ability to destabilize opponents during penalty kicks, which has led many pitchers to make mistakes due to his intimidating presence on the goal line. However, recent amendments to the penalty kick rules are aimed at putting an end to this type of practice, the publication said.

