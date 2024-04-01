An incident of racist insults occurred in Spain football, more exactly in a third division match and in the game between the Rayo Majadahonda and the Sestao, in which the goalkeeper of the first team went into the stands to fight with the fans.

The Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Sarr couldn't take it anymore, he left the commitment behind and went to the stands to fight with the fans who made his life impossible.

serious topic

Obviously, the goalkeeper was sent off, but the fact was repudiated by the media and by Spanish football, which fights day after day against these serious inconveniences.

“After these incidents, his teammates in the Madrid team decided to leave the field of play without the match resuming,” commented the EFE agency.

El Rayo issued a statement in which it explained what happened and clarified why it chose the decision not to continue the game.

“Given the unfortunate events, where Cheikh Sarr fAfter being subjected to racist insults by some attendees, our team made the decision not to continue with the match. “This decision responds to our firm position of not tolerating acts of discrimination or racism of any kind,” the statement says.

He added: “We also want to express our unconditional support for Cheikh Sarr and any member of our club who may be a victim of acts of racism or discrimination. They are not alone. “As a club, we will take all necessary measures to support and protect them.”

“We want to express our deepest rejection and condemnation of the acts of racism experienced by our goalkeeper., Cheikh Sarr, during the match against Sestao River Club at the Las Llanas stadium. This type of behavior goes against the values ​​of respect, equality and sportsmanship that we promote,” commented Rayo.

The club indicated that it is concerned about what is happening on the fields and about the expulsion of the goalkeeper. “Deep concern and disagreement with the lack of sensitivity regarding the expulsion without taking into account the circumstances under which his reaction occurred.”

“At Rayo Majadahonda we foster an environment of mutual respect, both on and off the field, and we continually work to ensure that our players, staff and fans feel safe,” he commented.

Finally, he warned: “We call on all parties involved in the world of football to work together in eradicating racism from our sport. It is everyone's responsibility to promote an environment free of discrimination.”

