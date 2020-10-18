Tottenham Hotspur lost a 3-0 lead against local rivals West Ham United on Sunday evening. Manuel Lanzini scored in the 94th minute with an incredible dream goal to equalize for the Hammers.
The Premier League has been absolutely entertaining so far. One spectacle follows the next in the English House of Lords, and the top clubs in particular don’t always look squeaky clean. Jose Mourinho and the Spurs caught it on Sunday evening.
Tottenham took a 3-0 lead after 16 strong opening minutes and seemed to have everything under control. West Ham only hit back after 82 minutes, and a subsequent Davinson Sanchez own goal brought the Hammers even closer to one goal.
And with that the script for Manuel Lanzini and the 94th minute of the game are already written. See for yourself and enjoy this incredibly awesome thing!
