#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Conservationists, including the younger ones, have not taken a vacation. From Kenya to India via Germany, a little world tour of their claims. “In countries like mine, this year we have had extreme flooding and a locust invasion. If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to preserve and protect our environments, more than ever“, launches Fazeela Mubarak, a Kenyan. In France too, the aggressiveness to change things does not weaken:”We will continue to walk, to disobey, to raise awareness to show that today real climate and social justice is not compatible with our economic system.“, assures Michael.

In India, for Aarav Seth, “action on climate change is not a choice. It is necessary. “In Germany, Océane Delin believes that in”As citizens of the Earth, it is our responsibility to support politicians to be courageous in the face of the greatest task of the 21st century. Stop the Sixth Mass Extinction and Make Earth a Sustainable and Peaceful World. “