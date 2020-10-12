#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“This world is threatened”. During the press conference, Monday, October 12, organized for the return of the icebreaker Polarstern, the head of the Mosaic mission, Markus Rex, did not hesitate to add a layer: the summer sea ice is “disappearing”. After 389 days at sea and exploring the Arctic, the most ambitious expedition ever to the North Pole has returned to the port of Bremerhaven, Germany. “We have pushed the boundaries of what we can do in Arctic research (…) The expedition marks a historic milestone in North Pole research”, said Markus Rex.

But what the hundreds of experts and scientists from 20 countries saw in one year does not give cause for optimism, quite the contrary. “The ice floes in the Arctic are melting at a dramatic rate, assured the head of the mission, if climate change continues like this, then in a few decades we will have an ice-free Arctic during the summer. “” We must do everything to preserve (…) the ice floes in the Arctic for future generations , and we must try to seize the small chance that we still have to be able to do so “, he said.

For a year, the Polarstern slipped with the ice according to the polar drift, this oceanic current which flows from east to west in the Arctic Ocean. To carry out the research, a camp had been established, moored to a piece of ice floe and made up of four scientific stations within a radius of up to 40 km around the boat. The experts collected more than 150 terabits of data as well as numerous samples of ice and water. They promise to deliver valuable information for understanding the complex processes at play in the North Pole that lead to more accelerated global warming in this region than in the rest of the world.

The diagnosis was confirmed by satellite observations in the United States. They revealed that the summer pack ice had melted to form the second smallest area on record (after that of 2012). In winter, where they faced absolute night for several months, while facing the visit of some 60 polar bears, scientists also measured much warmer temperatures than a few decades ago. The results of the analyzes should be known within a year or two.