54.4 ° C in California, 38 ° C in Siberia, 20.7 ° C in Antarctica … 2020 is expected to be one of the 3 hottest years on record, joining previous records set in 2016 and 2019. From January to October 2020, the average temperature at the surface of the globe was approximately 1.2 ° C higher during the pre-industrial era spanning from 1850 to 1900. France has been marked by an unprecedented phenomenon since the beginning of the measurements in 1900: the average maximum temperature exceeded 30 ° C for 4 consecutive days in September.

With an average temperature close to 14 ° C during the year, 2020 is above normal by almost 1.5 ° C. The rest of the Mediterranean basin recorded record temperatures for the month of May recorded in Turkey (44.5 ° C), Cyprus (43.5 ° C) and Italy (39.9 ° C). In California, the thermometer rose to 54.4 ° C in Death Valley on August 16, 2020: a world record since 1931.

Temperatures in Arctic Siberia are more than 5 ° C above normal averages. On June 20, the thermometer even read 38 ° C in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk, a temperature never recorded north of the Arctic Circle. And the situation is comparable to the South Pole: the average temperature over the year in the far north of Antarctica was above 0 ° C in 2020. This had not happened for 31 years. Globally, the past decade has been the hottest on record.

To stop this rise in temperatures, according to the UN, countries will have to reduce fossil fuel production by 6% per year between 2020 and 2030.